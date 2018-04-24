DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A police officer in Alabama accused of stealing drugs has been fired.

Dothan Police Sgt. Jonathan Whaley was arrested April 17 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and theft of property. Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish tells the Dothan Eagle that the officer was fired Friday.

Parrish says the officer was taken into custody last week when two supervisors noticed he was acting strange. He was tested for drugs, and his patrol car was searched. Police found Xanax, Tylenol and codeine they believe the officer stole while responding to a medical call.

Whaley is out on bail. His lawyer, Adam Parker, said the officer resigned before he was fired. Whaley has 10 days to appeal.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com