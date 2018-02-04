MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s revenue agency is using a new identity protection system to help prevent the theft of tax refunds.

The Alabama Department of Revenue is implementing a program called eID. It’s an application using facial recognition software to compare cellphone selfies against photos in the state’s driver license database.

The state conducted a pilot program last year, and it’s rolling out the free program to everyone this year. The Revenue Department says it’s the first in the nation to use such a statewide system.

The program was developed by the Massachusetts-based IDEMIA, which says the system creates a system to ensure that only the correct taxpayer can claim a refund.

The Alabama eID app is available for download in Apple’s App Store and in the Google Play store for Android users.