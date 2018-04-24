SARALAND, Ala. (AP) — Some people continue to question police actions at an Alabama restaurant where a black woman’s arrest, captured on video, raised questions about mistreatment.

Local NAACP branch President David Smith tells WKRG-TV that he believes police accounts indicating Chikesia Clemons may have had alcohol or threatened others are “ancillary” to what happened. The Mobile County branch will meet Thursday in Saraland to discuss the events.

Clemons was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest early Sunday after police wrestled her to the floor at a Waffle House in Saraland, a suburb of Mobile. Many people who watched a video posted by a friend concluded Clemons had been mistreated by three white police officers. However, police and Waffle House management say they believe actions were appropriate. Police say officers won’t be disciplined.

___

Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/