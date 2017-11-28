BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in the late 1990s.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said in a news release Monday that 54-year-old Charles Mark McCormack pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.
According to his guilty plea, McCormack used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions between 1997 and 1998.
McCormack was employed as a kindergarten teacher during a 2016 search of his residence. Authorities found less than 25 images of nude and topless females believed to constitute child pornography. They also found a suitcase containing young girls’ panties.
McCormack’s sentencing is set for April.