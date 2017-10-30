ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge in New Mexico and is facing a five-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Ralonte Terrell Swain, of Jasper, entered a plea agreement Monday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Swain remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Federal drug agents arrested Swain in June 2017 after seizing about 245 grams of crystal methamphetamine from him at a bus station in Albuquerque.

Authorities say the meth was contained in a clear plastic, oblong shaped bundle concealed inside of a travel neck-type pillow.

Swain admitted that he intended to deliver the methamphetamine to another person for further distribution when he reached his intended destination.

He was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.