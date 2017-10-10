CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces multiple drug charges after investigators recovered cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine from his home.
The Gadsden Times reports that Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says 48-year-old Tyde Allen Weeks was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree marijuana possession.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Information from: The Gadsden Times, http://www.gadsdentimes.com