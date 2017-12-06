BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man shot in an alley nine months ago has died.

AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 26-year-old Torre Devon Jackson, who died Saturday.

Authorities say Jackson was shot Feb. 26 in the presence of multiple people, following an argument over his aunt’s car. Jackson was shot twice, with at least one shot to the head.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says Jackson was eventually discharged from UAB Hospital and moved to a nursing home in Alabaster, where he died.

Authorities say a suspect was charged with assault in February, and it is expected the charges will be upgraded to murder. Further information has not been released.

