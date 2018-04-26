COTTONDALE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged in the 2016 traffic death of a teenager.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 55-year-old Kevin Henderson was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and other counts in connection with the death of 17-year-old Chase Price.

Alabama state troopers said Henderson was under the influence of alcohol and Xanax when he caused a head-on collision with the Hillcrest High School student’s car.

A grand jury issued indictments earlier this month.

Henderson has posted $100,000 bail. His attorney, Joe Sogol, filed a motion Thursday asking for the misdemeanor DUI charge and the improper lane usage, reckless driving and speeding traffic violations to be dropped. He says Henderson wasn’t ticketed or charged with those counts at the time of the crash, and the statute of limitations has expired.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com