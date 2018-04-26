DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged in the January death of his 3-month-old son.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish tells the Dothan Eagle 30-year-old Rolando Castillo Jr. was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday, following the results of the child’s autopsy.
Parrish says emergency responders and hospital staff couldn’t detect the child’s injuries, but the autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso. The autopsy results also showed internal injuries.
Parrish says Castillo implicated himself when investigators questioned the infant’s parents after the autopsy report was returned. He says more arrests or charges could be forthcoming, and the investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
Under Alabama law, any offense involving a child under 14 is a capital offense.
It’s unclear whether Castillo has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com