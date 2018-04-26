DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged in the January death of his 3-month-old son.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish tells the Dothan Eagle 30-year-old Rolando Castillo Jr. was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday, following the results of the child’s autopsy.

Parrish says emergency responders and hospital staff couldn’t detect the child’s injuries, but the autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso. The autopsy results also showed internal injuries.

Parrish says Castillo implicated himself when investigators questioned the infant’s parents after the autopsy report was returned. He says more arrests or charges could be forthcoming, and the investigation is ongoing.

Under Alabama law, any offense involving a child under 14 is a capital offense.

It’s unclear whether Castillo has a lawyer.

