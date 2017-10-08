MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A 47-year-old Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 22-year-old son..
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Darius Richardson was charged Saturday with murder in the death of Ladarius Snow.
The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Richardson was taken into custody at the crime scene. He was being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond. Information on his attorney was not available from online records.
Police officers and fire medics responded to a report that a person had been shot early Friday. At the scene, they found Snow with the stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
