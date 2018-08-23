MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of producing a viral child porn video has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 44-year-old Germaine Moore pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday in exchange for a recommended sentence of 50 years.
The case began earlier this year after a video showing a young girl performing a sex act on an adult was widely circulated on social media.
Moore was accused of sexually abusing three girls under the age of 12 between 2011 and 2017 in Alabama and Detroit. Detroit authorities have said the victims were relatives of Moore’s under his care.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
- Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain WATCH
- Oregon to get its third In-N-Out Burger, near Salem
- Internet 'fire challenge' leaves 12-year-old Detroit girl severely burned
The newspaper reported that Moore said little during his appearance in federal court.
___
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com