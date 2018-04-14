BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A man faces charges in the shotgun shooting death of his friend.
Al.com reports Bessemer Police identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joseph Burston, of Bessemer. Investigators say he faces a murder charge in the slaying of his friend and co-worker, 24-year-old Allen Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot and found Wilson suffering from a single gunshot wound. Sgt. Cortice Miles says the men argued and Burston killed Wilson with a sawed-off shotgun. Details of what sparked the argument were not released.
Burston is being held on $90,000 bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
Wilson is Bessemer’s sixth homicide this year.