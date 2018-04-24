HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama man took money from a church’s collection plate and deposited the funds into an account he controlled.

WAFF-TV reported Tuesday that witnesses told police Gary Bradley III, who goes by “Tripp,” went before Mayfair Church of Christ and announced he had been stealing from the offering plate.

Church officials say Bradley has helped with collection during services. He’s accused of taking thousands of dollars from the church and its members.

Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson says the bank questioned the suspicious nature of the deposits into Bradley’s account since the checks were made out to the church. Police say Bradley has been making deposits since last fall.

Bradley was arrested Friday and charged with theft of property. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

