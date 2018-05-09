DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is accused of raping an underage girl.
Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins tells The Dothan Eagle that 40-year-old Emiliano Rodriguez was arrested Monday night, after police received a complaint from the victim’s mother. Watkins says information is limited because the victim is a juvenile. The case is still under investigation.
Rodriguez is charged with 10 counts of second-degree rape, 20 counts of second-degree assault and five counts of second-degree sodomy.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
___
Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com