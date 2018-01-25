PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after attacking two people.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger tells The Montgomery Advertiser 40-year-old Preston Howard was charged Wednesday for stabbing one person and trying to shoot another.
He says Howard walked into a gun shop that morning and stabbed a male shopper several times. A woman shopping with the victim reacted by trying to shoot Howard with her unloaded pistol before grabbing the store’s gun and firing a shot.
She missed.
Most Read Stories
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home VIEW
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Starbucks gives workers raises, stock grants due to tax law
- Study: Half-empty ferries leave Fauntleroy as cars wait in line
Howard grabbed the unloaded pistol, aimed at her and pulled the trigger several times. He was arrested while waiting outside the store.
The injured man is in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the motive for the attack.
It’s unclear whether Howard has a lawyer.
___
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com