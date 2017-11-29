BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old Alabama man was shot to death inside his apartment, in the presence of multiple people.
AL.com reports that Rakeem Alexander was fatally shot Monday night at the apartment he shared with grandfather.
Birmingham police interviewed several witnesses, including Alexander’s grandfather. Lt. Sean Edwards said detectives have learned Alexander was selling narcotics at his apartment, and “the activity surrounding the shooting contributed to the loss of life.”
Police have not publicly identified any suspects.
Alexander is Birmingham’s 96th homicide victim of 2017.
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews