PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teen wanted in a weekend shooting has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Prattville police told Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that 19-year-old Dashaun Jones was arrested by Marshall County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday. He’ll be turned over to Prattville police.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says a juvenile accused of driving the vehicle used in the shooting was also arrested.

Thompson says a 19-year-old man was shot once in the lower back on Sunday, and several shots were fired during an ensuing vehicle chase between the victim and the suspects. He says Jones was considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

It’s unclear whether Jones has a lawyer.

