MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.8 percent.

The governor’s office announced Friday that April’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate was the same as the March rate.

While unchanged, the rate is well below the rate of 4.8 percent in April 2017.

Alabama’s declining jobless rate follows a national trend and is one-tenth of a percent lower than the U.S. rate of 3.9 percent.

The national rate is at its lowest point in 17 years, and Alabama’s wage and salary employment is the highest in 11 years.

Shelby County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent, and Wilcox County in western Alabama is highest at 8.6 percent.