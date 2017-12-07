National Democrats are trying to leave no fingerprints on Doug Jones’ Senate campaign, knowing all too well how unpopular their party is in Alabama.

Flipping the seat would be a remarkable outcome, even with an opponent like Roy Moore, who was twice removed as the state’s top judge and is now accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.

Jones has to win over an electorate that President Donald Trump carried by 28 percentage points, and hasn’t elected a Democrat to be senator in a quarter-century. He’s trying to convince reliably conservative white voters to abandon their usual loyalties while simultaneously firing up turnout among the blacks and white liberals who typically combine for about 40 percent of the vote.

Democrats quietly admit that Jones can’t build a winning coalition if he’s viewed as being tethered too closely to his potential colleagues in Washington. So Jones has kept his distance, and national party operatives and grassroots organizations are staying in the background.