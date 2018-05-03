JASPER, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law officers are investigating the death of an inmate at the Walker County Jail.
Al.com reports that 37-year-old Bryan Michael Freeman died at the jail Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said he’d been booked into the jail April 23, after Jasper police arrested him on two warrants for failing to appear in court.
The sheriff’s office asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate the death Tuesday.
Officials said details from the investigation will be sent to a grand jury.