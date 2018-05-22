Share story

By
The Associated Press

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating a Facebook video posted by a prison inmate, showing two prisoners forcing a third at knifepoint to bend over for a spanking.

AL.com reports the video posted Monday shows a 26-year-old St. Clair County Correctional Facility inmate holding a paddle and hitting an older inmate, while another inmate holds a large knife. The older inmate then fights back.

The news outlet reports the 26-year-old posted the video from inside prison before removing and posting a Facebook Live video defending his actions.

No serious injuries were reported.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton says prison officials are investigating the attack.

Court records show the unidentified poster is serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder and was disciplined last year for having a cellphone in prison.

