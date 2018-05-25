CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — Alabama prison officials say a state inmate is on the loose after escaping in central Alabama.
A statement from the Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Anthony Scott Marler fled a work-release center in Childersburg early Friday.
Marler was last seen wearing a white prison uniform.
Records show Marler was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014 after being convicted of manufacturing drugs in Clay County.
Court records show the Ashland man has a long record of drug and traffic offenses.