HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 27-year-old Alabama foster mother is in custody for aggravated child abuse.

Hoover Police Capt. Gregg Rector says Alessandra Terin Bishop, of Hoover, was arrested just before noon Friday. Bond is set at $30,000.

Al.com reports an investigation began Oct. 16 when a 5-week-old infant was treated at Children’s of Alabama for an arm injury. Rector says a 12-day probe determined the baby suffered 11 bone fractures, including to both arms and legs. Rector says the baby has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued the felony warrant Friday and Bishop was arrested.

Rector says sometimes officers think they’ve seen it all, then a case like this makes them realize that’s not ever going to be true.