MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An 18-year-old student at Murphy High School in Mobile been arrested for having a gun on campus
WKRG-TV reports Mobile County Public School System spokeswoman Rena Philips says the student had left campus earlier Wednesday. When the student returned, an assistant principal believed he was acting suspicious and went to talk with him.
As the principal approached, the student tossed a bag under a car.
Philips says the principal retrieved the bag and found the loaded gun along with what was believed to be illegal drugs.
Philips says the student, whose name and grade-level was not released, did not threaten anyone with the gun.
She says he has been suspended and recommended for expulsion.
___
Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/