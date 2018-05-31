BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans say they won’t certify the votes of a statewide candidate who’s come under scrutiny for what the party calls “egregious” comments.

The decision announced Thursday means Jim Bonner, who’s running for the utility-regulating Public Service Commission, won’t get the party’s nomination even if he’s the leading vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary.

The two-time delegate to the Republican National Convention is trying to unseat incumbent Jeremy Oden. But he’s made comments on social media and radio that could be offensive to women, blacks, Jews and Muslims.

The party censured Bonner this week, and it took a further step after a meeting by saying it won’t consider his votes in the election.

Bonner says his public comments are being taken out of context, and he’s appealing the decision to the party.