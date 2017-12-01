MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The head of the Alabama Republican Party is urging people to attend a Florida rally with President Donald Trump as Alabama’s heated U.S. Senate race draws to a close.
Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan on Friday urged people to attend the Dec. 8 rally with Trump in Pensacola, which is just a few miles from the Alabama border.
Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 Senate election.
The White House has said Trump would not campaign in Alabama on behalf of Moore, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the past month.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
However, Trump has criticized Jones in tweets.