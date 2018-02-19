TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A state agency says Alabama exported a record $21.7 billion in automobiles, chemicals and other goods last year.
The Tuscaloosa News reports the combined value of Alabama goods and services shipped abroad in 2017 increased more than 6 percent over the previous year. The state Department of Commerce says exports have jumped 50 percent in the past decade.
Transportation equipment makes up Alabama’s top export category, valued at $10.9 billion last year. That’s mostly automobiles built in the state, but also includes auto parts and components for planes and spacecraft.
Chemicals from Alabama accounted for $2.3 billion in 2017 exports, followed by primary metals valued at $1.9 billion.
Most Read Stories
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
- Seattle police fatally shoot suspect near Ravenna Park
- Crashes involving 25 vehicles shut down snow-slicked I-90
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
Alabama exported goods and services to 189 countries last year. Its biggest foreign customer was Canada, which bought $4.14 billion in exports.
___
Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com