MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama State Board of Education members will choose the state’s next superintendent of education Friday.

Board members will interview the four finalists Friday in Montgomery to pick the next head of Alabama’s education system.

The finalists are Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey, Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy, Superintendent Association of Alabama Executive Director Eric Mackey and former Texas Education Commissioner Robert Scott.

The board is seeking a replacement for former Superintendent Michael Sentance who resigned in September after one year and one day. He stepped down after he received a poor performance evaluation.