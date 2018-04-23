DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama woman suffered serious injuries after a storm drain cover crashed through her windshield and caused her to lose control of the car.

Decatur Police spokeswoman Emily Long tells local media that Karen Jenkins of Moulton was injured Friday after another vehicle hit the object, launching it airborne.

It flew over a second vehicle before hitting the Toyota Corolla that Jenkins was driving on a Decatur street.

Jenkins was taken to a Huntsville hospital and Long says she was in critical condition at last note.

Police continue to investigate.