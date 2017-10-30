MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A drag queen who has publicly opposed U.S. Senate candidate and gay marriage foe Roy Moore is giving Alabama’s history agency the garb she wore during the fight that helped unseat Moore from the state Supreme Court last year.
Ambrosia Starling joined Alabama Department of Archives and History officials at a news conference Monday to announce her donation.
Starling says she’s giving the navy-blue dress, Cashmere coat and wig now because October is LGBT history month, not because Moore is running for Senate.
The agency director, Steve Murray, says the items help fill out the agency’s collection.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Guilty plea, two indictments in Trump-Russia probe VIEW
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
Starling appeared at numerous rallies last year in opposition to Moore’s stance against gay marriage.
Photographer Christiane Robinson is also donating more than 2,200 images she made during events related to same-sex marriage.