MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted an Alabama physician accused of prescribing drugs that killed a former guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down.
Court documents show the not guilty verdict was returned Monday in the case of Dr. Richard Snellgrove. He had been indicted for unlawful distribution of drugs and health care fraud tied to the 2016 death of Matthew Roberts.
A federal judge at the trial in Mobile earlier dismissed some charges against Snellgrove.
Prosecutors said Snellgrove prescribed drugs to Roberts even though he knew Roberts struggled with addiction. Snellgrove’s lawyer said the physician’s actions were reasonable and prosecutors targeted Snellgrove because Roberts was famous.
The 38-year-old Roberts was found dead in a hotel near Milwaukee before a scheduled charity concert.
Roberts’ family is suing Snellgrove and others in a civil lawsuit.