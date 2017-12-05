MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama physician is among four people indicted by a federal grand jury for their role in a Montgomery pill mill.

Al.com reports 55-year-old Dr. Julio Delgado, of Homewood, and nurse practitioners 38-year-old Lillian Akwuba and 69-year-old Elizabeth Cronier, both of Montgomery, and 62-year-old Steven Cox of Tallassee were arrested Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. says all four worked at Family Practice with Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, who owned the practice and pleaded guilty last week to drug distribution, health care fraud and money laundering.

The indictment accuses Delgado and the nurse practitioners of conspiring with Sanchez to unnecessarily and illegitimately prescribe controlled substances to the patients of Family Practice. Additionally, it alleges they committed health care fraud by causing insurance companies to be billed for unnecessary office visits.