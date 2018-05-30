BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama couple has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

A U.S. Department of Justice release says 35-year-old Kenneth Earl Hooks and 28-year-old Sarah Pauline Morris were indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on two counts: producing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in sexual activity to create obscene images.

According to the Justice Department statement, the allegations date to between December 2016 and August 2017.

Al.com cites an arrest affidavit as saying Morris was seen trying to film young girls in a bathroom stall at a California Walmart in March. After Morris was arrested, Al.com says, authorities searched her and reported finding videos of Hooks sexually assaulting children in Alabama. Hooks was arrested this month.

Al.com didn’t say if Hooks or Morris have a lawyer.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews