PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — One Alabama county’s schools may be getting stashes of nonlethal weapons and first-aid supplies for their classrooms.
Autauga County Schools Superintendent Spence Agee says the stashes would enhance security in case of a shooter. The Montgomery Advertiser reports the weapons and supplies would be kept in secure lockboxes with fingerprint scanners. The lockbox would automatically notify first-responders and school staff when opened.
Agee says school resource officers are schools’ best line of defense, but the boxes would give teachers something to work with. Agee is considering contracting with Missouri-based SafeDefend for the items. Company founder Jeff Green says boxes can be fine-tuned by the school system and could include items such as pepper spray or Flexi-Cuffs. Limestone County Schools contracted with SafeDefend about three years ago and use 900 boxes.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star
Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com