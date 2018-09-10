TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say an Auburn University student was killed while skydiving in east Alabama.
Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James says 21-year-old Sawyer Stephen Campbell died Sunday afternoon during a jump at the Tuskegee Municipal Airport.
James says Campbell had problems opening his parachute on his second jump of the day.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, and the accident is being treated as a death investigation.
WSFA-TV quotes relatives as saying Campbell was a junior at Auburn University. He graduated from Huntsville High school and was an avid scuba diver and skydiver.
Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/