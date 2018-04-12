DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama community college has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant for its planned automotive technology training center in Decatur-annexed Limestone County.

Decatur Daily reports the grant was announced Wednesday for the Calhoun Community College’s center, which is expected to cost more than $7 million. Calhoun officials said in September that they had already received a $1.5 million grant from the state for the center, which will offer students a two-year associate’s degree.

Calhoun spokeswoman Janet Kincherlow-Martin says the school plans to use reserve funds to pay for costs not covered by the grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and the state. She says the college hopes to begin construction this summer and have the 23,400-square-foot building ready for classes in fall 2019.

