WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city’s police chief has died after a yearlong fight to survive cancer.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis tells multiple media outlets that Police Chief Danny Billingsley died Wednesday. He was 68.
Billingsley was appointed chief in 2014 after former chief Celia Dixon was fired amid claims of inappropriate behavior by department leadership.
Willis described Billingsley as a “great chief, a great person, and he will be dearly missed in our community.” The mayor says Billingsley took the motto “To Serve and Protect” to heart, noting he’d led more than 50 mission trips to foreign countries to build churches.
Assistant Police Chief Greg Benton will continue to lead the department as acting chief until a replacement is named.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Monday at Montgomery’s Evangel Temple.