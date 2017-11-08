LANETT, Ala. (AP) — An east Alabama city is shutting down a nightclub where two people were killed and seven others were wounded last month.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports the Lanett City Council has voted to close Club Addiction.
Council Charles Looser says he listened to what police said about the club, and he listened to the owner. Looser says he believes closing the business is the right thing to do.
Three men are charged with murder in a shooting that occurred at the nightclub on Oct. 22. Authorities haven’t provided a clear picture of what happened, but multiple shots were fired.
The shooting killed a man, and a woman was fatally wounded in a car near the club.
The suspects are from Auburn and Tuskegee. Police haven’t said whether additional arrests are possible.