DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — One Alabama city has committed $25,000 toward a project aimed at helping its citizens get fit.

Dothan city commissioners approved the money for a planned fitness court of 1,400 square feet (130 sq. meters) at the city’s Westgate Park.

The Dothan Eagle reports the project is budgeted to cost $90,000. The city got a $10,000 grant after being selected this year as a National Fitness Campaign City. Local partners have pledged an additional $35,000.

The court will include 30 individual pieces of equipment and a shock-resistant sports floor. Stations for core exercises, squats, pulls and other movements will have room for 28 people to use the court at once.

City officials plan an accompanying phone app to help guide people through workouts at the court.

