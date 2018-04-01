MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama building has won a national award as the best historical renovation under $25 million.
Associated Builders and Contractors, a national trade group, announced the award to the Kress Building in Montgomery during its March convention in Long Beach, California.
AL.com says developer Montgomery BUILDS turned a dilapidated three-story building into a five-story mixed-use property.
The Montgomery Advertiser says several retail tenants have been signed.
Official opening is April 12.
Samuel L. Kress opened the building in 1898. It was rebuilt in 1929 after a fire.