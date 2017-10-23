FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama attorney has died days after she collapsed in court while giving closing arguments in a murder trial.

The Times Daily reports 64-year-old Jean Darby died Saturday in a Florence hospital.

People in the courtroom said Darby appeared to stumble Thursday. She caught herself on the jury box and collapsed.

Two other attorneys were appointed to represent her client, Alfonso Jarmon, and jurors convicted Jarmon on Friday. Sentencing is set for Dec. 6, and he faces up to life in prison in an April 2016 shooting death.

Darby started her law career as an assistant district attorney and later went into private practice, working mostly on criminal defense.

Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly says Darby was “a defender of the underdog,” often representing people in difficult circumstances.