DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Already facing a capital murder charge, the Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother has been arrested again while free on bond in Alabama.
Media outlets report the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow of Dothan was arrested Monday after authorities say he put a stolen license plate on his vehicle. He’s charged with possession of stolen property.
Glasgow was arrested while free on $75,000 bail after being charged in a March shooting death. Police believe the 53-year-old south Alabama pastor and voting activist drove a car from which another man shot and killed 23-year-old Breunia Jennings of Dothan.
Glasgow has said authorities are trying to punish him for what someone else did.
Glasgow worked for years in Alabama to register prisoners to vote, and he also started a ministry to help homeless people.