DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The al-Qaida-linked extremist group based in Mali that claimed responsibility for Friday’s attacks that killed eight people in Burkina Faso’s capital has released a photo that it says is of a suicide bomber before he detonated his vehicle at the army headquarters.

SITE Intelligence Group says the militant group Jama Nusrat Ul-Islam wa Al-Muslimin, known by its acronym JNIM, issued a photo of Yunus al-Fulani on Monday. The al-Qaida affiliate on Saturday said it carried out the attacks, which also hit the French embassy, in retaliation for the killing of one of its leaders in a recent raid by French troops, according to the Alakhbar Mauritanian news agency.

A car bomb exploded inside the army headquarters and a former Burkina Faso is believed to have participated in the attacks.