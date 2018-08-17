CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s al-Qaida branch denied on Friday an Associated Press report saying it struck secret deals over territories it controls with the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in the country.
Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula — considered the terror group’s most dangerous branch after failed attacks on U.S. soil — said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel that the report “lacks evidence, reality, or credibility.”
It added that both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have cooperated with the U.S. using “the dirtiest means,” which the group said it would uncover soon.
The statement comes after the AP outlined how Emirati forces have integrated al-Qaida members into the ranks of newly formed militias that currently control most of southern Yemen.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
The Associated Press stands by its reporting, a spokesman said.