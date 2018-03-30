OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska philanthropic organization has decided to end its royal tradition of crowning a king and queen to reign over a mythical kingdom.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Aksarben Foundation announced the change in a letter to former members of an Aksarben-related women’s committee this week.

The annual ball at which the king and queen are crowned will continue with an emphasis on honoring individuals and families for their community service.

Since 1895 an older male community leader has been named king and a college-age woman from a prominent family would be installed as his queen, based on her father’s accomplishments.

Eliminating the tradition has been discussed for many years. Jan Stoney, the first female Aksarben board member, has said the image of the old king and young queen, “is out of sync with today’s societal views.”

