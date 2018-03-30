OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska philanthropic organization has decided to end its royal tradition of crowning a king and queen to reign over a mythical kingdom.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Aksarben Foundation announced the change in a letter to former members of an Aksarben-related women’s committee this week.

Kirk Kellner is chairman of the Aksarben board of governors, and he said in the letter that the annual ball at which the king and queen were crowned will continue with an emphasis on honoring individuals and families for their community service.

Over the years an older male community leader was named king and honored at the ball, and a younger, college-age woman from a prominent family would be installed as his queen. She was chosen in honor of her father’s accomplishments.

