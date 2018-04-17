AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron is joining a list of Ohio cities that require people buying tobacco products to be at least 21 years old.

City Council members voted in support of the measure Monday night. The new law says businesses that sell tobacco products to underage customers will first get a warning. A $500 fine will be imposed for a second violation and a $1,000 fine for a third offense.

Mayor Dan Horrigan says the legislation puts Akron “on the right side of history.”

Councilmen Bob Hoch and Donnie Kammer voted against the measure. They say the issue should be decided by state or federal legislators or through a statewide ballot initiative.

Nine other Ohio cities have passed similar laws, including Cleveland and Columbus.