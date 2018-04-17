AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron is joining a list of Ohio cities that require people buying tobacco products to be at least 21 years old.
City Council members voted in support of the measure Monday night. The new law says businesses that sell tobacco products to underage customers will first get a warning. A $500 fine will be imposed for a second violation and a $1,000 fine for a third offense.
Mayor Dan Horrigan says the legislation puts Akron “on the right side of history.”
Councilmen Bob Hoch and Donnie Kammer voted against the measure. They say the issue should be decided by state or federal legislators or through a statewide ballot initiative.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
Nine other Ohio cities have passed similar laws, including Cleveland and Columbus.