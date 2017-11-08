AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority board has placed its executive director on paid administrative leave following two separate investigations.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Metro RTA board of trustees unanimously approved placing Richard Enty on leave during a closed-door session Tuesday.
Enty and a former board member are facing a complaint with the state Ethics Commission. The bus company announced Tuesday Enty is also facing another complaint from an employee.
A legal representative for the board did not share the details of the new complaint, but she says a third party will conduct an investigation.
Enty’s attorney could not be reached for comment on the board’s decision.
Enty was previously suspended from some of his duties after he sent an “inappropriate and insulting” email earlier this year.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com