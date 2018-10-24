BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and a war monitor say an airstrike on a pocket held by the Islamic State group in the country’s east has killed several people.
State news agency SANA said Wednesday’s airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition killed several people without giving a breakdown.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 16 people were killed including nine IS fighters.
The Observatory said the airstrike in the village of Sousa struck near a mosque.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Records: Suspect in Utah university killing was sex offender WATCH
- Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN; no injuries VIEW
- Several powerful earthquakes strike off the shore of Canada
- South Carolina convenience store sold $1.537 billion ticket VIEW
The incident came days after the coalition said an airstrike on a mosque in the area targeted an insurgent command-and-control center killing a dozen fighters.
The coalition said that while the law of war protects mosques, the use of the building as a headquarters by IS caused it to lose that protected status.