LAS VEGAS (AP) — The airport in Las Vegas will spend about $8 million to add 18 new machines that help streamline the screening of carry-on baggage.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the machines have a conveyor belt that moves bins through a scanner and returns them, eliminating the need to stack and move the bins from one end of the line to the other.

They also automatically divert bins that may contain prohibited items, allowing others to move along uninterrupted.

The machines will be installed at McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1. The installation will begin in late August or early September.

The equipment is already operating in Terminal 3. Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says passengers have responded positively “to the user-friendly nature of the automated screening lanes.”

